SHELVA M. CHADWELL
Staunton - Shelva Jean (Marcum) Chadwell, 82, of Staunton, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Royal Care Assisted Living.
She was born on July 21, 1937, in Lee County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Hubert and Thelma (Moore) Marcum.
Jean was an accountant by trade and retired from Western State Hospital as the payroll supervisor. She was a member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church.
Jean was an avid traveler and prided herself in visiting 48 states and nine countries during her lifetime. She especially loved the beach at Beaufort, North Carolina and her special Shell Island. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and never missed a play, dance recital, sporting event or graduation.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Beth Chadwell of Staunton, a sister, Linda M. Reith and husband, Bill, of Barboursville; two very special grandchildren, Erik Chadwell of Charlottesville and Lexie Chadwell of Blacksburg; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Quentin Chadwell.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Augusta Health, Royal Care Assisted Living and Hospice of the Shenandoah for their loving care and kindness.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Henry Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2104, Staunton, VA 24402 and Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019