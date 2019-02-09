|
Shelvey J. Shoulder
Staunton - On January 12th at 5:47 a.m. Shelvey Juanita Shoulder died and went to rest with her Lord.
She was born December 31st, in Augusta County, to Jake Shoulder and Ruby Gough Shoulder, her parents, both deceased now.
Surviving her are a sister, Cora Lee Shoulder Gregory and her husband, Arthur B. Gregory, Sr.; a niece, Mitzi Lee Gregory Grimes and her husband, Barden B. Grimes; and a nephew, Arthur B. Gregory, Jr., all of Richmond, Virginia. Also her long devoted friends, Martha Griffith and Mary Pysell.
Juanita graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and Dunsmore Business School, and went to Washington, D.C. where she worked for the F.B. I. in the department of finger printing. After 7 years she returned to Staunton, and worked for Smith's Transfer Trucking, and Wilson Trucking as a secretary. After retiring, she worked for Home Instead as a caregiver.
She was an active member of Business and Professional Women, and the Woodrow Wilson Lioness Club.
During her youth, she was an active member of Stonewall Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, helped teach the children, and was active in MYF. During her adult life she was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served on various committees.
She loved her family of God at Calvary Baptist Church, being with her friends and "dogsitting" for her friends. She also enjoyed watching Redskins Football and "Pretty Woman".
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Campbell officiating.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019