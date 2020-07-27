1/1
Sherry S. Rankin
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry S. Rankin

Waynesboro - Sherry Thurber (Szczur) Rankin, 73, wife of Russell Dale Rankin, of Waynesboro, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her beloved family.

Mrs. Rankin was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 19, 1947, a daughter of the late John W. and Ellen (Thurber) Szczur.

Sherry was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church and a life-time resident of Augusta County. Sherry retired with thirty-seven years of service from Bank of America. She was an avid fan of the Voice, enjoyed working puzzle books, and watching movies with her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Szczur.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Candi H. Dunlap and her husband Stuart, Tina R. Bosserman and her husband Chris, and Denise R. Corbett and her companion Henry Deavers; a sister, Connie Spencer and her husband Don; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey, and Ryan Bosserman, Jacob Duncan, and Ethan Corbett; and sister-in-law, Rennie Szczur.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home in Staunton.

A Celebration of life will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Mike Reaves.

Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made, in Sherry's memory, to New Hope United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 86, New Hope, Virginia 24469 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved