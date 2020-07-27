Sherry S. Rankin
Waynesboro - Sherry Thurber (Szczur) Rankin, 73, wife of Russell Dale Rankin, of Waynesboro, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her beloved family.
Mrs. Rankin was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 19, 1947, a daughter of the late John W. and Ellen (Thurber) Szczur.
Sherry was a member of the New Hope United Methodist Church and a life-time resident of Augusta County. Sherry retired with thirty-seven years of service from Bank of America. She was an avid fan of the Voice, enjoyed working puzzle books, and watching movies with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Szczur.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Candi H. Dunlap and her husband Stuart, Tina R. Bosserman and her husband Chris, and Denise R. Corbett and her companion Henry Deavers; a sister, Connie Spencer and her husband Don; five grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey, and Ryan Bosserman, Jacob Duncan, and Ethan Corbett; and sister-in-law, Rennie Szczur.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Coffman Funeral Home in Staunton.
A Celebration of life will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Mike Reaves.
Burial will follow at Thornrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made, in Sherry's memory, to New Hope United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 86, New Hope, Virginia 24469 or the Staunton-Augusta Regional SPCA, Post Office Box 2014, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
