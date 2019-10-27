|
Shirley A. Carroll
Raphine - Shirley Ann Carroll, 64, of Raphine, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence.
Ms. Carroll was born in Virginia on October, 17, 1955 a daughter of Katherine (Helmick) Carroll and the late James Edmund Carroll.
Shirley was employed for twenty-nine years with Wright's Dairy Rite in Staunton. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Outer Banks.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Freddie L. Carroll.
Surviving in addition to her mother, is a sister, Mae Carroll; sister-in-law, Pennie Carroll; nephews, Cody and Rebekah Carroll, and Deven Shover; and special caregiver and friend, Wanda Monroe.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
