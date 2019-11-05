Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Waynesboro - Shirley Ann (Arey) Craig, 80, has gone to be with her Lord. She passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Accordius Health.

The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6th at McDow Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 7th in the chapel of McDow Funeral Home by Pastor Gene Arey. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome to do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019
