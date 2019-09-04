Services
Shirley A. Landrum Obituary
Shirley A. Landrum

Staunton - Shirley Ann (Ashby) Landrum, 82, wife of Guy William Landrum, Jr., of 2628 West Beverley Street, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Augusta Health.

In addition to her husband, family members include two sons, Billy Landrum III and Roger Lee Landrum; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Steven Lawhorne. Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
