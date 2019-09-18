|
Shirley Ann Crum Bush
Verona - Shirley Ann Crum Bush, age 78, of Verona, VA, went home to be with the Lord & Savior on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:10 am.
She was born in Rhodell, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Gordon Lee Crum and Reba Bell Paxton Crum. She was a member of Grace Bible Church in Staunton. She had been like a mother to many family members and loved to do craft work.
She was married to the late Adolphous Donald Bush and is survived by a son, Brian Scott Bush and wife, Carrie, two grandchildren, Marisa and Trevor Bush all of Annandale, Virginia: a sister, Virginia Musgrove of Lynchburg and brother, William Crum of Staunton; sisters in law, Ruby Crum of Staunton: Katie Maloney of Selma, Helen Warren of Selma, Barbara Walton of Selma, Ruth Bush of Clifton Forge, her dearest friends, Wayne and Nancy Wheeler of Verona, and a number of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, VA, with Pastor Roy Lee Trump officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Nicely Funeral Home.
