Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St
Clifton Forge, VA 24422
(540) 862-4157
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St
Clifton Forge, VA 24422
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Nicely Funeral Home Inc
405 Alleghany St
Clifton Forge, VA 24422
Interment
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
Clifton Forge, VA
Shirley Ann Crum Bush


1941 - 2019
Shirley Ann Crum Bush Obituary
Shirley Ann Crum Bush

Verona - Shirley Ann Crum Bush, age 78, of Verona, VA, went home to be with the Lord & Savior on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:10 am.

She was born in Rhodell, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Gordon Lee Crum and Reba Bell Paxton Crum. She was a member of Grace Bible Church in Staunton. She had been like a mother to many family members and loved to do craft work.

She was married to the late Adolphous Donald Bush and is survived by a son, Brian Scott Bush and wife, Carrie, two grandchildren, Marisa and Trevor Bush all of Annandale, Virginia: a sister, Virginia Musgrove of Lynchburg and brother, William Crum of Staunton; sisters in law, Ruby Crum of Staunton: Katie Maloney of Selma, Helen Warren of Selma, Barbara Walton of Selma, Ruth Bush of Clifton Forge, her dearest friends, Wayne and Nancy Wheeler of Verona, and a number of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge, VA, with Pastor Roy Lee Trump officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Nicely Funeral Home.

To send condolences to the family on line, please visit Nicely Funeral Home - Clifton Forge VA
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019
