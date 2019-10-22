|
Shirley Ann Zimmerman
Waynesboro - Shirley Ann Johnson Zimmerman, 88 years of age, passed peacefully onto her heavenly home on October 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born to Anna Mae Clemmons and John Martin Johnson on January 1, 1931, she was their seventh and youngest child. She was the last member of her immediate family .
Shirley leaves behind her daughter Rosanna Zimmerman Lotts; son by marriage Mark Edward Lotts; grandson Mark Edward Lotts II; and granddaughter Holly Ann Lotts. She also leaves behind four nieces Cathy, Lisa, Dale, and Gayle as well as two nephews Steven and Reginald. There are numerous great nieces, great-great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nephews.
Shirley was a 1948 graduate of Waynesboro High School and lettered in Girl's Field Hockey. In 1949, she married the love of her life Dallas E. Zimmerman and together they shared 62 years, 3 months, and 18 days of marriage. She loved him and her family whole heartedly as well as the profession she chose nursing. Shirley worked 22 ½ years at the Waynesboro Community Hospital, a member of the Class of 1966 LPN's, the hospital's own nursing school. She loved music, reading, cooking, and learning about her Irish Heritage.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro but attended White Hill Church of the Brethren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at White Hill Church of the Brethren at 12 noon. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11 am. Burial will be private.
McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's name to White Hill Church of the Brethren Building Fund, International Christian and Jews, or USMC Toys for Tots.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019