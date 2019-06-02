|
|
Shirley B. Jones
Lynchburg - Shirley B. Jones, 61, formerly of Staunton, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Staunton, Virginia on September 11, 1957 a daughter of the late Morrell and Mary Elizabeth Jones.
Her parents and one brother, Charles E. Jones all preceded her in death.
She is survived by one brother, James "Jimmy" M. Jones, Sr. (Janice); sister-in-law, Lucy Jones; four aunts, Helen Brown, LaLaura Wayland (Charles), Lorraine Massey and Barbara Jones; one uncle, Eddie Jones; special cousins, Levis B. Johnson (Irvin) and Min. Tampa Stuart (Robert); a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Salem Baptist Church.
Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Levis Brown Johnson, 29 Hilltop Terrace Rd. Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Professional services provided by the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home. (540-886-2601).
Published in The News Leader from June 2 to June 5, 2019