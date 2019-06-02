Services
Jones Funeral Home
813-15 N Augusta St
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 886-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley B. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley B. Jones Obituary
Shirley B. Jones

Lynchburg - Shirley B. Jones, 61, formerly of Staunton, of Lynchburg, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Staunton, Virginia on September 11, 1957 a daughter of the late Morrell and Mary Elizabeth Jones.

Her parents and one brother, Charles E. Jones all preceded her in death.

She is survived by one brother, James "Jimmy" M. Jones, Sr. (Janice); sister-in-law, Lucy Jones; four aunts, Helen Brown, LaLaura Wayland (Charles), Lorraine Massey and Barbara Jones; one uncle, Eddie Jones; special cousins, Levis B. Johnson (Irvin) and Min. Tampa Stuart (Robert); a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Salem Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Levis Brown Johnson, 29 Hilltop Terrace Rd. Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Professional services provided by the Kenneth L. Jones Funeral Home. (540-886-2601).
Published in The News Leader from June 2 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now