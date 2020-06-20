Shirley Law



On Tuesday, the 16th of June 2020, Shirley Law passed away in peace and with dignity. Shirley was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia to Fontaine and Arthur Beard, the first of three daughters. After graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School, Shirley enrolled in Business School and after graduating worked in the offices of King's Daughters Hospital in Staunton, Virginia. On the 29th of September 1961, she married John Law. Together they loved and raised their sons, Scott and Mark. After a career as an administrative assistant, Shirley and John moved to Atlanta, Georgia where they built a beautiful home together there. She loved gardening and creating a landscape that was a reflection of both of them. She loved to cook for her family and friends, which she did with great ease. She was a perfectionist in all things: art, cooking, gardening and let us not forget- shopping. Both of Shirley's parents, Fontaine and Arthur, as well as her sister, Gloria Lenderking, preceded her in death. Sadly so did John shortly before her on the 24th of December 2019. Her sons and spouses, her grandchildren, as well as her sister, Sandra Bulle of Staunton survive her. Her sons would like everyone to know of her love for the Lord and her undying love of her family. We know that she is reunited in Heaven with her loved ones that went before and that she and John are together again, no more to be alone. Romans 6:3-13.









