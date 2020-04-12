|
Shirley Lucas Painter
Raphine - Shirley Lucas Painter, 83, of Raphine, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home. She was born December 6, 1936 in Augusta County to the late Harry Thomas Lucas and the late Ethel Harris Lucas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil G. Painter. She is survived by her children, Brenda Smith of Raphine, Sandra Holbert of St. Augustine, FL and Yvonne Harvey and her husband, Don of Staunton; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Friends and family may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020