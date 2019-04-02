|
Shirley Marion Plymale
Harrisonburg - Shirley Marion Plymale, 81, of Harrisonburg died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Plymale was born May 23, 1937 in Augusta County and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Argie Weaver Wiseman.
Shirley moved to this area in 1964 and worked in food services for Rockingham County Public Schools at Pleasant Valley Elementary School. She was a very active member of the Vision of Hope United Methodist Church and the church's Women's Club. She was also a very active partner with her husband's poultry business. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and bird-watching.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard "Dick" Plymale; a son, Howard "Danny" Plymale; two brothers, Lee and Norman Wiseman, and two sisters, Catherine Evans and Stella Wiseman.
She is survived by a son, John Richard Plymale III and wife, Joyce; two daughters, Beverly Hensley, and Barbara Shank and husband, Sheldon; one brother, Jim Wiseman; two sisters, Beulah Gray and Lottie Cain; 8 grandchildren, Winston "Mike" Hensley, Ginny Teters, Stephanie Rohrer, Adam Shank, Claire Shank, Jody Drouillard, Katie Lingenfelter, and Rev. Samuel Plymale, as well as 8 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg officiated by Pastor David Burch. Entombment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019