Shirley (Lamb) Monroe
Fort Defiance - Shirley Ann (Lamb) Monroe, 76, of Fort Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Curis Nursing Home in Waynesboro.
She was born in Augusta County on July 21, 1942, a daughter of the late Luther and Georgia (Bowen) Lamb.
Shirley retired from Packaging Corporation of American in Weyers Cave. Drinking coffee and spending time with friends and family were a few of her favorite hobbies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Monroe.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Michelle Miller and husband, Joe of Fort Defiance; sisters, Henrietta Morris of Richmond, Betty Shull and husband, Hugh of Weyers Cave, and Linda Doksa and husband, Dan of Staunton; brothers, Donnie and John Lamb both of Staunton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley also leaves behind her four legged friends, Simon and Maggie.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with Pastor Bob Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Hugh Shull, Donald Smith, Dan Doksa, Dwayne Kiser, Bill Sheets, Sammy Wales, and Todd Lamb.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shirley's memory to her favorite charity, , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38101.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Curis of Waynesboro, Augusta Pain Management, and Dr. George Verghese for their loving care of Shirley and her family.
Published in The News Leader from June 21 to June 24, 2019