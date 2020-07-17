1/1
Shirley R. Curry
1949 - 2020
Shirley R. Curry

Staunton - Shirley Mae (Riley) Curry, 70, widow of Eugene "Gene" Curry of 3276 Morris Mill Road, Staunton, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.

Mrs. Curry was born in Roseboro, North Carolina on September 6, 1949, a daughter of the late Robert G. and Daisy (Sessoms) Riley.

Shirley was a lifetime member of Elk Run Church of the Brethren, she also attended Lighthouse Church in Swoope, and was retired from Western State Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Shirley enjoyed quilting, bingo, traveling and was known for her love to hum.

Surviving are three sons, Robert G. Curry and his wife Chanda of Staunton, Terry R. Curry and his wife Wendy of Grottoes, and Scotty A. Curry and his wife Wilda of Crimora; a brother, Robert G. Riley and his wife Hope of Oklahoma; two sisters, Loretta A. Callison and her husband James of Swoope and Phyllis H. Bird and her husband Charles of Churchville; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the residence.

In honoring Shirley's request there will be no public services.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the University of Virginia Cancer Center, 57 Beam Lane, Fishersville, Virginia 22939.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
