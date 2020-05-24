|
|
Shirley W. McKee
Staunton - Shirley Wright Cash McKee passed from her earthly home on May 22, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
Shirley was the youngest of three children born to Forester and Alka Bernese Greer Wright. Born in Dorton, KY she lived in the Pikeville, KY area until her family relocated to Augusta County, VA when she was 12 years of age. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. Shirley is survived by her four children; Victoria Cash Graff, James Richard Cash, Sandra Cash Kalina and her husband Louis, and Karrie Cash McCray and her dear companion Charlton Boyd. In addition to her lifelong friend and companion, James Elwood Cash, she leaves behind her sister, Phyllis Ann Wright Powell and her brother, Forester Wright, Jr.
Shirley graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1953 and attended Sheppard College in Sheppard, WV following high school. She married her high school sweetheart, James Elwood Cash, and together they raised their family on a farm in Churchville, Va. With Elwood, she created a home where the children experienced unconditional love and support. There was never a dull moment as a mother of four but she was always available to listen to her children's stories and their everyday life issues. She rejoiced in their accomplishments and comforted them in their defeats. She was always their biggest fan and believed in their abilities to succeed. Shirley loved her family and spending time with them was her top priority.
Shirley was a rare and wonderful blend of sass and grace. She was the life of the party; always cutting a shine dancing or singing. Our Mother loved hard with all her heart and loved to show us; whether that was her propensity towards thoughtful surprises or the way she would stop the earth from turning if any of us needed her.
Shirley has six grandchildren; Ashleigh Martin Burcham and husband Bill, Lindsay Botkin Miller and husband Travis "Tee", Alka Caroline "Cara" Martin, Tyler Cash Fox and his wife Andrea, Logan McCray Maxwell and her husband Carl, and Walker "Cash" McCray. She has seven great- grandchildren; Jace C. Martin, Hannah Marie Martin, Payton Miller, Canon Miller, Boone Miller, Joseph Creed Martin, and Mazi Minnie Fox.
Shirley's parents established Wright's Dairy Rite in 1952. Following their deaths in 1972 and 1973, she and her husband, James Elwood Cash, took ownership of the business and have operated it as a family since that time. Shirley was an active part of the daily operation until her retirement in 2016.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Coffman Funeral and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Thornrose Cemetery by Pastor Mike Fitzgerald.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from May 24 to May 27, 2020