Sidney D. Kyger, Sr.
Stuarts Draft - Sidney Davis Kyger, Sr., 69, husband of Vickie Kyger of 60 Branch Lane, Stuarts Draft, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Kyger was born in Staunton, Virginia on July 27, 1950, a son of the late Lyle Harding and Audrey Ann (Davis) Kyger.
Sidney was a member of Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church and was owner and operator of R.L. Fauber Roofing. He was a member of the Brothers of the Iron and the Staunton Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1635. Sidney enjoyed hunting, horseshoes, drinking beer, racing, and the Washington Redskins.
Surviving in addition to his wife of seven years are two sons, Chris Kyger and his wife Sheila of Steeles Tavern and Davey Kyger and his girlfriend Lindy Crowe of Rockbridge Baths; two daughters, Laura Hamilton and her husband Gary of London, Ohio and Amy Davis and her husband Brian of Raphine; three step-daughters, Crystal Moore and her husband Steven of Stuarts Draft, Alisha Earhart of Greenville, and Brandy Buchanan and her husband Chase of Greenville; a brother, Donald Keith Kyger of Raphine; eight grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
A memorial gathering will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the residence.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 2050 Langhorne Road, Suite 201, Lynchburg, Virginia 24501.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.