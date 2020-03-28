|
|
Simon M. Painter, Jr.
Staunton - Simon Marcellus Painter Jr. ("Cy") answered his final roll call at home on March 22, 2020. Cy had bravely fought several serious health conditions for a number of years.
Cy was born on May 8th, 1940 in Bedford, Virginia, son of the late Simon Marcellus Painter, Sr. and the late Laura Lackey Painter, both formerly of Staunton.
Surviving family members include his loving wife of 46 years, Vickie Jett Painter of Staunton; as well as three sons, Mr. Eddie Painter (Delena) of Staunton, Colonel Karl Painter (Stephanie) of Denver, NC, and Dr. Jason Painter (Sarah) of Fuquay Varina, NC.
Also surviving are his sister, Marcella Painter Mears of Staunton; twin brother, Allan B. Painter, II of Staunton; and younger brother Samuel F. Painter (Brenda) of Blythewood, SC.
Grandchildren include Ashley Helmick, Jarret Boney, Kinsey Painter, Kerrigan Painter, Jamison Painter, Caroline Rucker, Jackson Simon Painter, Will Painter, Tori Painter, Abby Rucker, Mary Catherine Painter, Henry Painter and Sydney Painter.
Great Grandchildren include Madison Helmick, Cameran Helmick, Taylor Helmick, Macy Boney, and Lucas Boney.
Cy graduated from Staunton Military Academy (Valedictorian) in 1958, Washington & Lee University (Magna Cum Laude) in 1962, and Cooley Law School in 1989. With the exception of time spent away to complete his education and for military service (Virginia Army National Guard), Cy had been a Staunton resident since 1955. In his working career, Cy was a real estate broker, a high school physics teacher and tennis coach at Stuarts Draft High School, and in his later years, an attorney at law.
Cy was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was a lifelong member of the Rockbridge Bath Hunt Club. More than anything, Cy loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He treasured whole family get-togethers and could usually be found in a chair behind the action with a smile of love and pride he always had for his sons, daughter-in-laws and of course, grandchildren. His was a life well lived.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for the family will be at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, VA on Thursday, March 26, 2020. A celebration of Cy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Valley Mission of Staunton.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2020