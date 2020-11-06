Sonja Koogler
Sonja "Sunni" Lynn Koogler, 54, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born September 14, 1966, a daughter of the late Ronald, Sr., and Ellen (Sondrol) Toth.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Koogler, and a sister, Nikia Toth Cooke.
Survivors include her two sons, Justin Scott Koogler and Logan Alexander Koogler; brother, Ronald "Bubba" Toth, Jr. and wife Pam; nephews, Ethan Cooke, John Toth, Taylor Patterson; niece, Ashley Thompson and her husband, Justin; great niece, Haidyn Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the home of her brother of 1725 A Street Waynesboro, Va.
The family wishes to give a special thank you to her loyal customers over the years. She loved each and every one of you!
