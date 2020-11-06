1/
Sonja Koogler
1966 - 2020
Sonja Koogler

Sonja "Sunni" Lynn Koogler, 54, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born September 14, 1966, a daughter of the late Ronald, Sr., and Ellen (Sondrol) Toth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Koogler, and a sister, Nikia Toth Cooke.

Survivors include her two sons, Justin Scott Koogler and Logan Alexander Koogler; brother, Ronald "Bubba" Toth, Jr. and wife Pam; nephews, Ethan Cooke, John Toth, Taylor Patterson; niece, Ashley Thompson and her husband, Justin; great niece, Haidyn Thompson.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the home of her brother of 1725 A Street Waynesboro, Va.

The family wishes to give a special thank you to her loyal customers over the years. She loved each and every one of you!

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com






Published in The News Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:30 PM
at the home of her brother
