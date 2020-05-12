Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA 24441
(540) 249-8800
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stacey Seay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stacey Dawn Seay


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stacey Dawn Seay Obituary
Stacey Dawn Seay

Mount Sidney - Stacey Dawn Seay, 52, of Mount Sidney, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington with her daughter by her side.

Stacey was born on January 19, 1968, a daughter of Camden Y. Heater of Mt. Sidney, and the late Joyce (Smith) Heater.

She was a devoted employee of Armstrong's Restaurant in Verona.

Stacey is survived by daughters, Briana Grant and husband, Dustin, of Lexington, and

Veata Heater of Glasgow; son,David Heater, and wife, Nicole, of Reidsville, NC; sister, Candace Heater of Deerfield; eight grandchildren, Greyson, Gentry, Nora-Grace, Isaiah, LaRaven, Corde, TaLe'Ah, and Renna.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 PM Saturday, May 16 , 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM with Pastor Michael Mehling and Dr. Homer Heater officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hope Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from May 12 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stacey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -