Stacey Dawn Seay
Mount Sidney - Stacey Dawn Seay, 52, of Mount Sidney, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Lexington with her daughter by her side.
Stacey was born on January 19, 1968, a daughter of Camden Y. Heater of Mt. Sidney, and the late Joyce (Smith) Heater.
She was a devoted employee of Armstrong's Restaurant in Verona.
Stacey is survived by daughters, Briana Grant and husband, Dustin, of Lexington, and
Veata Heater of Glasgow; son,David Heater, and wife, Nicole, of Reidsville, NC; sister, Candace Heater of Deerfield; eight grandchildren, Greyson, Gentry, Nora-Grace, Isaiah, LaRaven, Corde, TaLe'Ah, and Renna.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 PM Saturday, May 16 , 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM with Pastor Michael Mehling and Dr. Homer Heater officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hope Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Published in The News Leader from May 12 to May 15, 2020