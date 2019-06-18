Resources
Spring Hill - Stafford Scott Wootten Jr., 71, of Spring Hill, VA, passed away at the Shenandoah House on June 8, 2019. Heartfelt thanks to all the compassionate nurses that cared for him so lovingly and kindly.

Scott is survived by wife, Brenda and two beloved sons, Scotty and wife Kiki, and Greyson and girlfriend Sarah Medley. Also surviving are sisters, Charlotte Obrien and husband Wilkie, and Carol Bernard and husband Bill. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was the son of the late Stafford and Marjorie Wootten of Hampton and White Stone, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to any SPCA, in honor of his constant companion, Blue Heeler, Sidney. Condolences may be sent online to: [email protected] A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The News Leader from June 18 to June 21, 2019
