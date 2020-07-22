1/
Stanley Lee Smith
1975 - 2020
Stanley Lee Smith, 45, a resident of Waynesboro for the past 22 years, died unexpectedly on July 19, 2020.

A son of Harry Garland Smith and the late Judith Ann McComb Smith, he was born on January 17, 1975 in Crimora, Virginia. He graduated from Ft. Defiance High School in 1994. Stanley was a security guard for Hershey Foods for the past seven years. He loved cars, and being with family and friends.

Surviving are his father Garland Smith and wife Mary of Harrisonburg; sister, Teresa Truslow and husband William of Crimora; brother Robert Smith of Waynesboro; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm at 274 Humbert Road in Crimora.

His body will be cremated at Lindsey Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place, W #230, Landover, MD 20785, or online https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate, to the American Heart Associaton, 3025 Bekmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901, or Augusta Regional SPCA, P. O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com




Published in The News Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
01:00 - 08:00 PM
July 22, 2020
He is a good young man that is in a better place showing that smiley face. To me he was always smiling or laughing even when he wasn’t feeling the best. We always had a conversation about something and laughed at nothing, but always pointed going away.To Stan I point to no more for this young man bought us all (JOY).
Jeffery Henderson
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Words cannot describe the person that Stanley was..He will be greatly missed by both friends and family. My heart breaks for his family to endure such a sudden loss..God bless your family..The Slacks
Ernest Slack
Friend
