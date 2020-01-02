|
Stanley M. Wine
Mount Sidney - Stanley Malcolm Wine, 90, husband of Betty Jean (Garber) Wine of Cider Mill Road, Mount Sidney passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Bridgewater Retirement Home.
Mr. Wine was born in Augusta County, Virginia on October 19, 1929 a son to the late Emmett C. and Effie Estella (Cline) Wine.
Stanley was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren, a lifetime farmer, and drove a school bus for the Augusta County School System.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a step-daughter and her husband, Dee and John McManamay; two sisters, Leona Link and Leda Wine; two brothers, Tracy and Ralph Wine; and a nephew, Don Link.
Surviving in addition to his wife of forty-eight years, is a step-son, Elton Dean Cline and his wife Jane; two step-daughters, Marla Chambers and her husband Jim, and Vickie Cline; an adopted son, J.T. Souders; two sisters, Audrey Bosserman, and Alma Landes and her husband Kenneth, all of Mount Sidney; four grandchildren, Amy McManamay, Brett Chambers and his wife Paige, Whitney Chambers, and Matthew Cline; three great-grandchildren, Addy Fix, Tessa Chambers, and James Chambers, Jr.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Lebanon Church of the Brethren by Pastor Matthew Fike.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Lebanon Church of the Brethren, C/O the Memorial Trust Fund, 1168 Lebanon Church Road, Mount Sidney, Virginia 24467.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020