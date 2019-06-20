|
|
Stephen D. Justice
Staunton - Stephen Duane Justice, 53, husband of Elizabeth "Lisa" (Abbott) Justice, of Staunton, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Augusta Health.
He was born December 31, 1965 in Clyde, North Carolina, a son of the late J. R. Justice (Betty) and Caroline Bartam (Hank).
Steve enjoyed working in the medical field before he became ill. He had his CNA in NC and his CNA and pharmacy tech license in VA.
He enjoyed collecting Spiderman comic books, O-gauge trains and guns. He loved trains under the Christmas tree. He had a special bond with his daughter Teran, they enjoyed going to model train shows and fishing. Nothing made him happier than being with his wife and daughter rocking on the porch.
In addition to his wife, family members include a daughter, Teran Justice of Staunton; two brothers, Darrin Justice (Jackie) and Charles Justice (Sonya); a twin sister, Stephanie Seaborn (James); a sister, Denise Hinson (Reggie); a half-brother, Kelvin Justice; his in-laws, Harold and Nancy Abbott; an uncle and aunt, Ronnie and Barbara West; a brother-in-law, Jason Abbott; a sister-in-law, Patti Dinsmore (Bob); and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his MeHaffey grandparents; Justice grandparents; and his dogs, Hepburn, Coaltrain and Sampson.
There will be no services.
Special thanks to the staff at DaVita Dialysis and Steve's team of doctors at UVA in Charlottesville for the many years of care.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from June 20 to June 23, 2019