Stephen Donald Craig
Verona - Stephen Donald Craig, 84, of Verona passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Envoy of Staunton.
Born December 21, 1934 in Staunton, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Ann (Mitchell) Craig.
Stephen was a member of Middlebrook Church of God. He was a U.S. Veteran having served his country honorably for three years with the Army National Guard and 23 years with the Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Perry Craig; one son, Kenneth M. Craig; one brother, Thomas Craig; and two sisters, Judith Burns and Betty Ann Craig.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Jean Craig; two sons, Stephen D. Craig, Jr. of Verona and David F. Craig and wife, Anna of Williamsburg, Va; stepsons, Noah Fauber of Verona, Nathaniel Fauber of Harrisburg, PA and John Fauber and wife, Lindsay of Waterford, Va; step-grandchildren, Devon, Jackson, Maddox, and Carter Fauber and Bailey Aldridge; two brothers, Gleason Craig and wife, Jeannie of Allentown, PA and John Craig of Grottoes; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Middlebrook Church of God, 252 Middlebrook Road, Middlebrook with Pastor Larry Strickler officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sherando United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Marvin Strickler, Claude Dull, Rudy Malimban, Bill Simmons, Noah Fauber and John Fauber.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Middlebrook Church of God, P.O. Box 32, Middlebrook, VA 24459.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019