Stephen Henderson
On Thursday, October 15, 2020 Stephen Henderson, loving and good-humored brother and uncle, passed away at age 79.
Stephen was born on August 21, 1941. He graduated from Maryville College in Tennessee, and then from Iowa State University with a graduate degree in counseling. Thus began a long and productive life that, by Steve's own admission, seemed highly unlikely—at least by modern medical standards. His life, and his remarkable story, filled countless people with joy and hope.
As a child in the 1940s, Steve suffered a bout of strep throat. Owing to the unavailability of penicillin from war-time shortages, his kidneys began to fail during his college years. While in graduate school in the 1960s, he needed a kidney transplant. His father provided the first kidney; 21 years later, in 1987, his brother, Bill Henderson, provided the second. Referred to as a "medical miracle" by more than one doctor, Steve was one of the nation's longest surviving transplant patients, with 54 years since his first transplant. As he was fond of saying, both transplants allowed him to live a full life, and he was a strong advocate for organ donation.
His professional life, informed by his own experience, included work with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross, who developed the five stages of grief in her book On Death and Dying. This association resulted in his own book on Living with Life-Threatening Illness. Driving with his wife Morgan Henderson across the country in their Winnebago, he offered workshops on managing grief, death, and dying, finally settling in an old "castle" in Staunton, Virginia. There, Steve continued his love of teaching as a therapist for high school students and for patients in hospice care. In addition to his passion for helping people deal with loss, he had a deep appreciation for Mexican art, from jewelry to ceramics to paintings. At various points in his life he owned and operated successful jewelry stores which prominently displayed items he had purchased during many trips to Oaxaca. In his later years he gave away countless pieces of folk art to family members.
Steve was known for his sharp wit, his joy, and a zest for life that he felt was a gift. You could always turn to him for a consoling word, a funny story, and of course amazing balloon animals, flowers, and hats. His resemblance to Santa Claus was not lost on anyone… particularly him, and he enjoyed playing the role.
Stephen was preceded in his death by his parents, Bill and Kathleen, his brother, David, and his wife, Morgan. He is survived by his brother Bill and sister Marjorie and six nieces and nephews as well as ten grand nieces and nephews. He will be missed, though his spirit lives on.
Donations can be sent to www.sharefoodprogram.org
or checks can be sent to Share Food Program, 2901 West Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19129, attention George Matysik. Every gift supports fighting hunger during this critically important time.