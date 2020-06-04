Stephen M. Dowdy
Fishersville - Stephen Manley Dowdy, 66, husband of Nancy (Marion) Dowdy of 31 Jenna Lane, Fishersville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Charlottesville.
Mr. Dowdy was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on March 14, 1954 a son of the late Clyde W. and Nellie (Manley) Dowdy.
Stephen was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro and was the owner of Warehouse Solutions, Inc.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 46 years, is a daughter, Keri Dowdy Wilfong and her husband Kenneth of Grottoes; two brothers, James T. Dowdy and his wife Sherry of Virginia Beach and Louis W. Dowdy of Petersburg; two grandsons, Jaxon and Nicolaus Wilfong and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
It is suggested that those desiring make memorial contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, New York 10163 or the Waynesboro High School Booster Club, P.O. Box 37, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.