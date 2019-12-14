|
Steven D. Golladay
Hopewell Jct, NY - Steven D. Golladay, age 73, of Hopewell Jct, NY, died December 9, 2019 at Sharon Hospital Medical Center after a short illness. He was the loving husband of Lucy Anich.
Steve was born and raised in Staunton, VA, the 2nd son of the late Goldwin R. and Ruth (McComb) Golladay. Steve graduated from Dartmouth and received a PhD from the University of Chicago. He served in the US Army in the Vietnam War. Steve was an engineer at IBM in East Fishkill, NY, and after retirement from IBM was lead designer at Nuflare Technology in Hopewell Jct, NY with many patents to his credit.
Steve was inquisitive about the world and an keen observer of nature especially birds. He was an active member of the Waterman Bird Club, delighting in sharing his bird pictures with friends and traveling the world on birding tours. He led a very full and active life filled with biking, hiking, skiing, and friendships.
He is survived by his wife Lucy, brother Gary (Ruth) Golladay, sister Kay (Peter) Menk, sisters-in-law: Dorothea Anich, Joan (Jerry) Gasser, Marianne (Roger) Walsh, and Donna Anich; brothers in law: John (Gail) Anich, Gerald Anich, Robert (Susanne) Anich, and Howard Anich; numerous nieces, and nephews, and many friends, all who enriched Steve's life and learned much from him.
A funeral service in Staunton, VA will be announced at a later date. A memorial service in New York will be planned for Spring.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019