Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Ray Woods


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven Ray Woods Obituary
Steven Ray Woods

Augusta Springs - Steven Ray Woods, 33, of 99 Pond Gap Road passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Mr. Woods was born in Staunton on December 2, 1985, a son of Mary Ellen (Mawyers) Woods and the late Clarence Eugene Woods.

Steven was employed with the Augusta County School System at Beverley Manor Middle School. He enjoyed hunting and cutting wood.

In addition to his mother of Augusta Springs, Steven is survived by three brothers, Donald Ray Woods and his wife Cynthia R. of Goshen, Franklin Wayne Woods of Augusta Springs, and Michael Eugene Woods of Broadway; a sister, Alice Ann Perry and her husband Jeff of Waynesboro; his best friend and cousin, Candace Renee Tyree and her husband Zachary Cempe of Pearisburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Augusta Springs Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 21 to June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now