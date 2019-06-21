|
Steven Ray Woods
Augusta Springs - Steven Ray Woods, 33, of 99 Pond Gap Road passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Mr. Woods was born in Staunton on December 2, 1985, a son of Mary Ellen (Mawyers) Woods and the late Clarence Eugene Woods.
Steven was employed with the Augusta County School System at Beverley Manor Middle School. He enjoyed hunting and cutting wood.
In addition to his mother of Augusta Springs, Steven is survived by three brothers, Donald Ray Woods and his wife Cynthia R. of Goshen, Franklin Wayne Woods of Augusta Springs, and Michael Eugene Woods of Broadway; a sister, Alice Ann Perry and her husband Jeff of Waynesboro; his best friend and cousin, Candace Renee Tyree and her husband Zachary Cempe of Pearisburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Memorial gathering will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Augusta Springs Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 21 to June 24, 2019