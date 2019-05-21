Services
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
2160 East Midland Trail
Buena Vista, VA 24416-4603
(540) 261-5510
Steven Wayne Painter

Lexington - Steven Wayne Painter, 48, of Lexington, passed away, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born August 3, 1970 in Roanoke, he was a son of Margaret H. Watt and the late Donnie H. Painter. Steven enjoyed being with his family and he especially loved to kayak and golf with his brother.

Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Kendall L. Painter; two children, Jacob H. Painter and Cameron S. Painter; sister, Jennifer A. Fowler and husband, Adam; brother, Brian Painter and wife, Jennifer; aunts, Susie H. Denson and Ruth Lewis; nephew, Brandon K. Painter and wife, Briana; and father-in-law & mother-in-law, Herman & Lois Dickerson.

A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with Elder William Mack officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.
Published in The News Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2019
