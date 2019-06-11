|
|
Stuart Gaston Dunsmore, Jr.
Stanley, NC - Stuart Gaston Dunsmore, Jr., 82, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born in Charlottesville, VA, son of the late Stuart Gaston Dunsmore and Marjorie Shifflett Dunsmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Clay and Chris Dunsmore; his sister, Ann Parrack; and his brother, Eugene Thomas.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served at Ft. Belvore, VA and Stuttgart, Germany. Stuart received his B.A. in Dance and Theater from Butler University and his Master's in Theater Education from New York University. He continued his graduate work at NYU and UNC-Charlotte. He was a member of Actor's Equity and American Guild of Musical Artists. He retired in 1998 as a Professor of theater arts, dance, speech and English at Gaston College during which time he produced and directed over 75 plays. In addition, he worked with local churches, public schools and the local community theater. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, cooking and gardening. Stuart was a member of First United Methodist Church of Stanley.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane Catherine Jones Dunsmore; his daughter, Kim Dunsmore Smith and her husband, Buddy; three granddaughters, Jessie, Claire and Katie Smith; and his sister, Deanna Dunsmore.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Dunsmore will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Stanley with Pastor Noel Sweezy officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:00 pm on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church - Youth Ministries Fund, 217 N Main St., Stanley, NC 28164. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Dunsmore family.
Published in The News Leader from June 11 to June 14, 2019