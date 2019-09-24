Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 949-8383
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Sue Ann (Robinson) Marion

Sue Ann (Robinson) Marion Obituary
Sue Ann (Robinson) Marion

Waynesboro - Sue Ann (Robinson) Marion, 78, of Waynesboro passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Augusta Health Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

Born April 21, 1941 in New York, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Fisher and Olive Mae "Babe" Robinson.

Sue was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Waynesboro. Prior to retirement, she was an art educator with Waynesboro Public Schools and surrounding counties and an instructor with Mary Baldwin College.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Taylor Sorrells-Marion and her brother, Terry Robinson.

Survivors include her children, Jaime Marion (Debra) of Waynesboro, Chris Marion (Lucy) of Fishersville, Thad Marion (Lindsay) of Waynesboro, Terri Lynn Griffin (Adam) of Buffalo, NY, Seth Marion (Jeanette) of Waynesboro, and Lukens Marion of Waynesboro; 15 grandchildren; sisters, Sandi Nitz of Troy, NY and Tina Davis (Steve) of Waynesboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro with Rev. Karen S. Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019
