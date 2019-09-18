|
Sue Ellen Kester
Staunton - Sue Ellen Kester, 72, of Barrenridge Road, Staunton passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Ms. Kester was born in Staunton, Virginia on May 19, 1947, a daughter of the late James and Unabelle (Meeks) Kester.
Sue was a member of Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren and retired as a Social Worker with Social Services of Augusta County. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and puzzles.
In addition to her parents Sue Ellen was preceded in death by a son, Keith Todd Whitmore; a brother, Mack C. Kester; and a brother-in-law, James Moore.
Surviving are two daughters, Kimbra M. Whitmore of Staunton, and Kelly W. Craig and her husband Zane of Churchville; a sister, Peggy Moore of Stuarts Draft; sister-in-law, Jackie V. Kester of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Jared and Dylan Meadows, and Leighton and Ethan Craig; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Jonathan Meadows; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and her special pet dog "Bailey Sue".
A Memorial service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren by Pastor Henry Elsea, Jr.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be private in the church cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren, Women's Fellowship, 1790 Barrenridge Road, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019