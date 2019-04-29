|
|
Sue Ethel Harper
Craigsville - Sue Ethel (Harris) Harper, 85, widow of Johnny Harper, of 70 Fordwick Lane, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Harper was born on February 28, 1934 in Kentucky, a daughter of the late Ned and Cynthia Myrtle (Bradley) Harris.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Harper was preceded in death by a son, Orville Harper; a brother, Joe Harris and three sisters, Irene Nunley, Grace Rednour and Velma Lee Koontz.
Mrs. Harper was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was self-employed as an in home nurses aide and enjoyed taking care of others, while remaining in their homes.
Survivors include four sons, Scott L. Harper of Goshen, John David Harper and Fred David Harper both of Harrisonburg and Johnny Harper, Jr. of Mt. Solon; two daughters, Linda Whitmer of Singers Glen and Theresa Comer of Weyers Cave; a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday May 1, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
At the request of Mrs. Harper there will be no services.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019