Summers T. Shiplett Jr.
Summers T. Shiplett, Jr.

Staunton - Summers Thomas Shiplett, Jr., 91 of 402 Rainbow Drive and formerly of Deerfield, died Tuesday (August 4, 2020) in his home.

Born May 16, 1929 in Deerfield, he was a son of the late Summers Thomas Shiplett, Sr. and Myrtle Ann (Plecker) Shiplett Michael.

He retired from Western State Hospital and was a U. S. Army veteran. Mr. Shiplett enjoyed playing Gospel music with various groups for nearly 70 years.

He was the last of nine siblings. Surviving are his wife, Ethel (Rowe) Shiplett; two children, Douglas Shiplett of Staunton, and Vivian Lough and husband Jim of Verona; sister-in-law Glenna R. Mizer; three grandchildren, Douglas Troy Shiplett, Christina Dawn Vanlandingham, and Matthew Scott Lough; four great-grandchildren, Timothy Seddon, Ryleigh Lough, Carter Lough and Christopher Vanlandingham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8 in Deerfield Community Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Merle Dodson and Bill Gram.

The family is deeply grateful for the tender care given in recent weeks by Augusta Health Hospice staff Cindy, Carol and Angela, as well as caregivers Mark and Becky Pruitt.

Memorials may be directed to the Augusta Regional SPCA, PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bear Funeral Home
14 Green Hill Ln
Churchville, VA 24421
(540) 337-7188
