Susan B. Blackley
Staunton - Susan Bennett Blackley, age 71, of Staunton died peacefully in her sleep on May 26, 2019. She was born November 21, 1947, in Staunton, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles P. and Catherine M. Blackley.
Susan graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton and Chatham University in Pittsburgh, PA and studied at University of Oxford in Oxford, England. Throughout her life she exhibited her love of animals, landscaping and the downtrodden. She beautified much of the Staunton area as an independent landscaper and as the City of Staunton's Horticulturist. She was instrumental in the formation of a number of animal welfare non-profit organizations locally, always had a place in her home for someone's unwanted pet and tried to improve the hurting lives that she encountered.
She is survived by her long time companion Steve DeVenny of Staunton, a brother and his wife, Charles P., Jr. and Patricia Fry Blackley of Staunton and cousins who live throughout the eastern U.S.
A grave side funeral service will be conducted at 11:00AM on Friday morning, May 31, 2019, in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM, Thursday evening, May 30, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home, Staunton.
The family extends their thanks to all those who provided such loving and dedicated care while Susan was a resident of Augusta Nursing and Rehab and patient of Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Memorials may be made to Augusta Dog Adoptions.
Published in The News Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2019