Susan Campbell
Fishersville - Susan Elizabeth Sprouse Campbell, 56, of Fishersville, Virginia died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Augusta Health.
She was born April 2, 1963 in Goshen, Virginia, the daughter of Francis Campbell Sprouse and the late Preston Sprouse, Sr.
Susan was a life-long homemaker and was a member of Little River Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her children, Malcolm Campbell and Stephanie Campbell of Goshen; grandchildren, Gabriel and Brice; brothers, Will Sprouse, Timmy Sprouse and wife Julie, James Sprouse, Ernie Sprouse and wife Ruth, Stanley Sprouse, Preston Sprouse, Jr. and wife Wanda; sister, Ida Sprouse; aunts, Gloria Strickler, Sue Patterson, Nelnoa Campbell; uncles, Homer Campbell, Emmett Campbell, Casper Campbell, Glenn Campbell; numerous nieces and nephews; and her ex-husband, Marshall Campbell.
Susan was preceded in death by an infant son, CJ, and an uncle, Carl Campbell.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 3, 2019 at Craigsville Baptist Church with Pastor Claude Williams officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be in Little River Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sonny Jones, Kenny Taylor, David Burke, Joe Rice, Emmett Campbell, and JR Jackson.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019