Susan W. Strain


1948 - 2019
Susan W. Strain Obituary
Susan W. Strain

Fishersville - Susan Wendy "Sue" (Jones) Strain, 70, widow of Richard Philip Strain of Long Meadow Road, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab in Staunton.

Mrs. Strain, a daughter of the late Amos Graham and Marion Clare (Bradford) Jones, was born on October 21, 1948 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Sue was a retired legal secretary who enjoyed traveling, gardening, working crossword puzzles and Sudoku, as well as spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Strain was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Diane Garey.

Surviving is a son, Adam James Strain and his wife Caroline Cuzeau of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a daughter, Lara Steelman and her husband Ricky of Staunton; three grandchildren, Adam James Layer, Siena-Claire Strain and Lucie Clementine Strain; a sister, Carol "Kay" Bell of New Hope, Pennsylvania and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

To those desiring, please make memorial contributions to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Central and Eastern Virginia Affiliate: 611 North Court House Road, Suite 110, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Please express any condolences to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
