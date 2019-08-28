|
Susannah Page Hartley
Gwynedd, PA - Susannah Page Hartley (nee Smith), commonly known as Page, 84, has passed away at Foulkeways at Gwynedd, PA., on August 8, 2019.
Born on November 5, 1934, in Cincinnati, OH, to Kimball Clay Smith and Donna Louise (Lamb) Smith, Page grew up in a military family with 2 siblings. Moving around was a given for the family and Page lived in such places as Japan, after WW2, and Staunton, where she graduated from Mary Baldwin College, Class of ´55. After graduating, Page married Richard Artman Hartley, July 9, 1955, and they had 3 sons. Page had a wide array of interests; she loved reading, gardening, traveling to "exotic" destinations, genealogy and "birding."
In the 1970's, Page created and ran Manatawna Farm as part of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Roxborough, PA, where hundreds of thousands of Philadelphia school children visited.
At the Academy Natural Sciences of Philadelphia, Page served several roles, starting in the late 1970's: first managing the Live Animal Unit and serving as a Museum Teacher/Naturalist, and then founded and led the Academy's International Trip Program for several decades. Page utilized Academy scientists and curators of Ornithology (birds), Entomology (insects), Vertebrate Paleontology (fossils), Icthyology (fish) and other areas to provide natural science depth to trips she planned and led to all seven continents.
At her retirement community, Foulkeways at Gwynedd, PA, Page was instrumental in designing and planting numerous beautiful gardens on the campus, and worked tirelessly toward restoring the health of Foulkeways' woodlands, removing invasive species, and planting native trees, shrubs, and wild flowers.
Along with her surviving sons, numerous good friends, nieces and nephews will mourn her passing. Page leaves behind one son, Grey S. Hartley, Staunton, and one more son. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Caroline Gail (Smith) Stoddard & Frampton Kimball Clay Smith, her husband and one son, Richard G. Hartley, Australia.
A Memorial Service has been arranged at Trinity Episcopal Church, Staunton, on September 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment at Thornrose Cemetery, beside her late husband.
Special thanks to the caring staff at Foulkeways at Gwynedd, PA, and her close friends that helped tend to her needs.
Memorial gifts, in Page's honor, can be made to Foulkeways Arboretum Fund, ATTN: Development Office, 1120 Meetinghouse Road, Gwynedd, PA 19346.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019