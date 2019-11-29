|
|
Suzanne Elliott (Lovern) Peeler
Staunton - Suzanne Elliott (Lovern) Peeler, 92, widow of Clayton Samuel Peeler, passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019, at Baldwin Park in Staunton.
She was born on May 10, 1927, the daughter of the late Thomas Young and Ollie Gertrude (Daniel) Lovern.
At age 21, she came to Staunton, VA after graduating from Westhampton College to take a position as Director of Christian Education at Central United Methodist Church. It was there that she met her husband and raised her family. Suzanne was very involved volunteering in the community throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
She is survived by four daughters, Mary Sue Kivlighan (Dennis) of Staunton, Kathryn Miller (Charles) of Xenia, OH, Elizabeth Cianciolo (Joseph) of Staunton, and Cynthia Black (Paul) of Phoenixville, PA; a step-daughter, Antoinette Peeler Mitchell of Nokesville, VA; fourteen grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by treasured nieces and nephews as well as a dear friend, Richard Morrison of Staunton, VA.
A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church by the Rev. Won Un.
A private burial will be held at Thornrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 14 N. Lewis St. Staunton, VA 24401 or the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverly St. Staunton, VA 24401.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019