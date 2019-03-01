Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Verona - Sylvan Howard, 63, husband of Gale (Helmick) Howard of 99 Locust Street, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Augusta Health Hospice House, Fishersville.

He was born March 15, 1955, in Kentucky, a son of the late Cisco and Audrey (Stamper) Howard.

Mr. Howard was formerly employed by Fishburne Military School.

He was a member of Parkview Christian Church.

In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Chad Howard; two grandchildren, Bentley and Bryson Howard; and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Denny and Bobby Howard.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2019
