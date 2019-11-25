Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Sylvia E. Boyle

Sylvia E. Boyle Obituary
Sylvia E. Boyle

Waynesboro - Sylvia Eastep Boyle, 92, widow of Hugh William "Hughie" Boyle, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Accordius Health at Waynesboro, formerly of Bowie, MD.

She was born on April 3, 1927 in Louisa, Virginia to the late John C. Eastep and Renee C. Eastep.

Mrs. Boyle attended Christ United Methodist Church. Sylvia raised her children on a poultry farm where she worked in Bowie, MD. She loved to sew and retired as a seamstress from Admiral Cleaners, also in Bowie. She was a member of the YMCA for over 40 years. She loved to travel and doing all things with her family.

Surviving family members include two sons, Arthur Solt and Roger Solt, both of Maryland; a daughter, Elizabeth Peters and companion, Elmer Vanorsdale of Warfordsburg, PA; two step-sons, Martin Boyle of Kentucky and William Boyle of Oklahoma; a sister, Marguerite Payne of Sevierville, TN; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Solt of Staunton; five grandchildren, James Wilson, III, Joseph Solt, Angela Wilson, Justin Solt, and Ashleigh Maxwell Solt; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a special friend, Greg Whitlock of Maryland.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, George Solt; three brothers, Jack, George and John Eastep; and, a sister, Cecile Beall.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Roger West. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the Staunton-Augusta YMCA, 708 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
