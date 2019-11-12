|
|
Tamantha Renee Allen
Waynesboro -
Hello world, whats up? Today would have been my 48th birthday. My name Is Tamatha Renee Fitzgerald (Allen) and I have lived my life my way, not the way society said I should, but how I wanted. It did not set well with everyone and sometimes not even me but I lived it. I lost a lot of good people before I left this world; my Mother, my Grandmothers and three brothers. Life is hard sometimes but you go on. I have loved hard and long and I had to leave behind many and for that I am sorry. I love all you more than you know. My Pops, Aunt B, Sissy, Uncle Bo, Jay Bird, and Linda, thank you for always loving me and accepting me as I was. To my sons Ant and Cody, please be strong and know I love you always and be better, it's not easy I know. To my beautiful grandchildren, I love you and believe you really are the future. My husband, I do love you, but you know that more than anyone. To the rest of my family, I love you too. To the people that suffer, seek help. It was too late for me, but for you there is still hope.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019