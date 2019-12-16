|
Tamara L. Leach
Deerfield - Tamara Lynn "Tammy" (Rankin) Leach, 58, wife of David Hugh Leach of 150 Marble Valley Road, Deerfield passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Leach was born in Staunton, Virginia on July 26, 1961 the daughter of the late Charles "Charlie" Sylvester and Elda Edna (Bottenfield) Rankin.
Tammy enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the cabin, watching westerns with her husband David, and loved spending time with her children and grandson.
Surviving in addition to her husband of three years is a son, Ryan M. Simmons and his wife Amber of Churchville; a daughter, Hailey B. Rankin Simmons of Staunton; and grandson, Cooper Aiden Simmons.
There will be a Family gathering starting at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the "Home Place", 592 Middlebrook Road, Staunton, Virginia. Everyone is ask to bring a dish.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019