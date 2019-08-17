|
|
Tamela "Tammy" Dawn (Powers) Patterson
Staunton - Tamela "Tammy" Dawn (Powers) Patterson, age 44 of Staunton, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Augusta Health.
She was born May 30, 1975, in Staunton to A.C. Powers and Lillian (Barkley) Arbogast.
Following her graduation from Highland High School, Tammy went on to attend nursing school and ultimately earned an undergraduate degree from Eastern Mennonite University. A registered nurse, Tammy was employed with Augusta Health for over 23 years and was known for the devotion and care she provided to her patients. Tammy was also a member of Churchville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, as well as the Staunton Eagles and Staunton Moose Lodge. She enjoyed spending time on her family's farm in Highland County, where she loved to four-wheel around the property, simply hang out at the camp with her friends, and hunt deer with her father. Always the life of the party, she will be remembered for her happy disposition, infectious laugh and love of anything related to Virginia Tech sports.
Surviving family members include her loving parents, A.C. Powers and wife, Juanita of Fishersville and mother, Lillian (Barkley) Arbogast and husband, Harold of Blue Grass; 2 sisters, Beth Gum and husband, Teddy of Roanoke and Ruth Newman of Blue Grass; nephews, Joshua Gum and Brandon Smith; 4 great-nieces; her beloved golden retrievers, Bailey and Mia; as well as countless friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Obaugh Funeral Home with the Revs. Andre Crummett and Gene Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Clover Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers include Travis Halterman, Alan Grimm, Ashley Shinaberry, Mike Hilbert, Lee Marshall, Tom Peters, Brandon Smith, Chris Campbell, Tristen "Peanut" Grimm and Cody Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers are Cheryl Halterman, Tammy Grimm, Katrina Hemp, Jennifer Welcher, Ali Johnson, Nikki Lewis, Tonya Fraizer, Casey Parady, Annette Peters, Heather Marshall and Carla Shinaberry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Churchville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 608, Churchville VA, 24421 or Clover Creek Cemetery, 790 Maloy Dr., McDowell, VA, 24458
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019