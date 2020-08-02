Tammy B. Drega
Staunton - Tammy Bowles Drega, 55, wife of Joseph Raymond Drega, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her husband and son.
She was born January 14, 1965, in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Wayne Bowles and Carol Wilfong.
Mrs. Drega was a bookkeeper for 30 plus years. She was a member of New Vision Church where she was a devoted follower of Jesus. She loved sewing, cooking and helping others.
In addition to her husband of 32 years, family members include a son, Joshua Raymond Drega of Staunton, a very special dog, Mango and numerous special friends.
A graveside service for close family and friends will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in West Augusta Cemetery, Route 716, West Augusta Road, by Pastor Darrell Via.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
