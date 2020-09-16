1/
Tania L. Flavin
TANIA L. FLAVIN

Verona - Tania Marie (Lyle) Flavin, 46, wife of Chris Matthew Flavin, of 55 Verona Court Blvd., died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 29, 1974, in Staunton, a daughter of Robert Lyle and the late Judith (Arbogast) Lyle.

She graduated in 1996 from Mary Baldwin University and worked as a receptionist at Westwood Animal Hospital.

She was an ordained minister, a faithful servant of God, and a dog mom.

In addition to her husband, family members include, her Little Pretties, Grace, Eden, and Chavah; her father; her step-mother, Becky Lyle; her father and mother-in-law, Bill and Kay Flavin; a sister, Amanda Lyle of Staunton; a step brother, Robert Lyle, Jr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Jennifer Flavin; a nephew, Jacob Witt; and four nieces, Emma Witt, Kendall Flavin, Kara Flavin, and Kierstyn Flavin.

A memorial service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jeffrey Myers.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and anytime at the home of her father and mother-in-law, 9 Millstone Drive, Verona.

The family would like to send a special thank you to her Westwood Family for all their loving support.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
