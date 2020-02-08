|
|
Terence "Terry" Michael LeMasurier
Staunton - Terence "Terry" Michael LeMasurier, 70, of Staunton, VA, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Terry was born on September 28, 1949 in Rochford, England. As a young boy, he delighted in the wonders of far-off worlds, leaving home at age seventeen to travel abroad. For eight years Terry hitchhiked through Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. He washed dishes and worked odd jobs along the way in exchange for places to stay. In 1977, he landed in Holland where he met Virginia "Ginger" Rowe from Staunton, VA. Three months later they were married at 9pm in the church office at St. Paul's United Methodist in Staunton. Terry's visa was due to expire at midnight.
Terry found worth in any type of job and was a true entrepreneur at heart. Starting a life with Ginger in the United States, he took on a myriad of positions at Rowe's Restaurant in Staunton, working alongside Mrs. Rowe. Falling in love with the state of Virginia, in 1984 Terry and Ginger opened their own business, The Virginia Made Shop, where Terry sold local products to support the local economy. Terry devoted his heart and soul to the success of his small business, spending long days in his early years to build relationships with local artisans, honey producers, peanut growers, and gift makers, never failing in his impassioned and progressive advocacy for keeping things local.
Terry delighted in making himself and others laugh at his witty jokes. He had a brilliant knowledge of history and politics and never shied from sharing his opinions with anyone who was willing to converse. He devoured Virginia peanuts and drank fine (under $15 bottles of) wine. He enjoyed soft boiled eggs and a good curry. Terry greatly valued education and helped to shape and guide the Staunton Montessori School's mission throughout his adult life. He took pride in teaching his children the importance of experiential knowledge and independent thought, and felt strongly that education should be a means to stimulate interest and engagement in a child.
He was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2012 and amidst the hardest of health battles, he lived out the final eight years of his life doing what he loved: traveling. He traveled the country in his RV with Ginger and their beloved dogs, Max and Lexie. He spent time with his children and grandchildren in California, South Carolina, Vermont, and New Hampshire. Affectionately known as "Poppa T" in his final years, he taught his seven grandchildren the art of a good belly laugh. Terry finally became a US Citizen in 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger LeMasurier of Staunton, VA; his brother Tony LeMasurier and his sister Nicola Dickens of Leigh-on-Sea, England; his son, Nick LeMasurier and his wife Wallis of Charleston, SC; three daughters, Kate Abraham and her husband Jason of Alpine Meadows, CA, Jane LeMasurier and her husband Graham Webster of Norwich, VT, and Lesley Fisher and her husband Nate of New London, NH; as well as his seven grandchildren, Ebbett Abraham, Lilla LeMasurier, Henry LeMasurier, David Webster, Nora Webster, Millie Fisher, and Felix Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Terry LeMasurier Scholarship Fund at Staunton Montessori School, P.O. Box 925, Fishersville VA 22939 or online (Paypal) at [email protected]
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 2325 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33901. 239-274-0088 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020