Teresa Mae (Holly) Taylor
Waynesboro - Teresa Mae (Holly) Taylor, 65, widow of Casper Taylor Jr, of 14 Stubblefield Road Waynesboro, departed this life on Thursday August 13, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville, Virginia.
Teresa, affectionately known as "Tea" was born on February 2, 1955 in Waynesboro, to the late Cleo Miller Holly, Sr. and Fannie (Washington) Holly.
Teresa was a member of Massie Memorial Church of God in Christ, Waynesboro. Teresa loved gardening, taking care of her plants, shopping and singing.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Nicole M. Taylor, Shannon M. Taylor and Corey A. Taylor; her brothers Pastor Ronnie L. Holly (Mignon) and Elder Cleo M. Holly, Jr. (Hilda); 2 grandchildren, Da'Shaun Cathey and Immarie Taylor Berry; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and special friend Jeannie Woodson.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm, Friday August 21, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, by her brother, Pastor Ronnie L. Holly.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
Burial will be at the Riverview Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Pallbearers will be family and friends attending the service.
Memorial contributions can be made to Massie Memorial COGIC, 1096 Albemarle Avenue, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980, or https://www.mmcogic.org/online-giving
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net