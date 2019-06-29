|
|
Terry Campbell
Waynesboro - Terry Marie Walker Campbell, 67, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 25th at the Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville. She was born June 12, 1952 and graduated from Waynesboro High School. She loved her family and friends with all of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph G. Walker. Surviving family members include her mother, Audrey "Jackie" Walker of Staunton; a daughter, Pamela Wellbrock Rosen of Stuarts Draft; a son, Ryan J. Campbell and his wife, Heather, of Churchville; a brother, Joseph "Jody" Walker, Jr. of Waynesboro; a sister, Cheryl "Cheri" Atkins of Waynesboro and four grandsons, Jared and Jacob Rosen and Mason and Preston Campbell.
At her request, she will be cremated. A private service will follow. Condolences may be mailed to the Cremation Society of Virginia at 305 Rivanna Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 and will be delivered to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, Va 22911. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff for their loving care of Terry.
Published in The News Leader from June 29 to July 2, 2019