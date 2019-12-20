|
|
TERRY D. FRIDLEY
Staunton - Terry Dale Fridley, 57, of 1429 Aiken Street, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.
He was born June 4, 1962, in Staunton, a son of the late Raymond Edward and Louise Elizabeth (Shiflett) Fridley.
Mr. Fridley was employed by Berry Plastics.
Family members include two daughters, Kathryn Fridley and Kyanna Fridley, both of Staunton; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Toni Fridley; a grandchild, Sophia Mae Smith; and nieces and nephews, Renee Tilman and husband, Robbie and Mark Fridley.
A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Clay Sterrett.
The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019