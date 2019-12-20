Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
540-885-7211
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
Calling hours
Following Services
Henry Funeral Home - Staunton
1030 W Beverley St.
Staunton, VA 24402
Terry D. Fridley


1962 - 2019
Terry D. Fridley Obituary
TERRY D. FRIDLEY

Staunton - Terry Dale Fridley, 57, of 1429 Aiken Street, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Shenandoah Hospice House, Fishersville.

He was born June 4, 1962, in Staunton, a son of the late Raymond Edward and Louise Elizabeth (Shiflett) Fridley.

Mr. Fridley was employed by Berry Plastics.

Family members include two daughters, Kathryn Fridley and Kyanna Fridley, both of Staunton; a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Toni Fridley; a grandchild, Sophia Mae Smith; and nieces and nephews, Renee Tilman and husband, Robbie and Mark Fridley.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Clay Sterrett.

The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
